Watch: PN’s Leone Sciberras Opens Up About His Friendship With The Man Who Blinded Him

PN candidate Leone Sciberras lost his sight at age 12, the result of a fight between him and another boy. But surprisingly, the road that followed led not only to forgiveness but to a close friendship with the man responsible.

The story was unveiled in Ħerġin, a new PN documentary that shines a light on individual candidates.

For Sciberras, such a challenge only served to make him stronger.

“The moment birthed a great anger,” he began. “But through it all, I was somehow able to forgive.”

“I can almost dare say that it was ‘good’ that it happened because otherwise, I wouldn’t come to be where I am now. Here, running on the PN ticket. To change. To see persons with disabilities move forward.”

Sciberras talked about how one of the greatest satisfactions he has ever experienced was when he saw his own mother embrace the man who blinded him in his youth, describing the moment as “one of healing”.