These Are All Of Malta’s Elected MPs From District To District
After a day of electronic counting, the official results of the election are in and we know now the entire list of candidates who have made it to parliament.
You can find a full list below. Some candidates have been elected on multiple districts, but some major faces have missed out.
Casual elections will take place in two weeks’ time, while the gender corrective mechanism will be applied after.
Candidates who were elected on multiple districts have been marked with *.
DISTRICT 1: Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Santa Venera
PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista and Aaron Farrugia
PN: Darren Carabott and Mario de Marco
DISTRICT 2: Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Fgura
PL: Robert Abela*, Clyde Caruana*, Alison Zerafa Civelli and Chris Agius
PN: Stephen Spiteri*
DISTRICT 3: Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk
PL: Chris Fearne*, Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela and Andy Ellul
PN: Stephen Spiteri*
DISTRICT 4: Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Santa Luċija, Tarxien
PL: Jonathan Attard, Byron Camilleri, Chris Fearne*, Chris Bonnet
PN: Mark Anthony Sammut*
DISTRICT 5: Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq
PL: Robert Abela*, Miriam Dalli*, Owen Bonnici* and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
PN: Bernard Grech
DISTRICT 6: Luqa, Qormi, Siġġiewi
PL: Silvio Schembri*, Ian Borg*, Roderick Galdes
PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia and Ryan Callus*
DISTRICT 7: Dingli, Mġarrr, Imtarfa, Rabat, Żebbuġ
PL: Silvio Schembri*, Ian Borg* and Julia Farrugia Portelli
PN: Adrian Delia* and Ryan Callus*
DISTRICT 8: Birkirkara, Iklin, Lija, Balzan
PL: Edward Zammit Lewis and Clyde Caruana
PN: Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia* and Justin Schembri
DISTRICT 9: Għargħur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Ta Xbiex
PL: Clifton Grima* and Michael Falzon*
PN: Joe Giglio*, Robert Arrigo* and Ivan J Bartolo*
DISTRICT 10: Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Sliema, Baħar Iċ Ċaghaq and parts of Naxxar
PL: Clifton Grima* and Michael Falzon*
PN: Joe Giglio*, Robert Arrigo* and Mark Anthony Sammut*
DISTRICT 11: Attard, Mdina, Mosta, Burmarrad
PL: Miriam Dalli* and Alex Muscat
PN: David Agius, Bernard Grech* and Ivan Bartolo
DISTRICT 12: Mellieha, Naxxar, San Pawl Il-Baħar
PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia
PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar and Grazieella Galea
DISTRICT 13: Gozo (and Comino)
PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo and JoEtienne Abela
PN: Alex Borg and Chris Said
