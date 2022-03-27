These Are All Of Malta’s Elected MPs From District To District

After a day of electronic counting, the official results of the election are in and we know now the entire list of candidates who have made it to parliament.

You can find a full list below. Some candidates have been elected on multiple districts, but some major faces have missed out.

Casual elections will take place in two weeks’ time, while the gender corrective mechanism will be applied after.

Candidates who were elected on multiple districts have been marked with *.

DISTRICT 1: Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Santa Venera

PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista and Aaron Farrugia

PN: Darren Carabott and Mario de Marco

DISTRICT 2: Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Fgura

PL: Robert Abela*, Clyde Caruana*, Alison Zerafa Civelli and Chris Agius

PN: Stephen Spiteri*

DISTRICT 3: Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk

PL: Chris Fearne*, Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela and Andy Ellul

PN: Stephen Spiteri*

DISTRICT 4: Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Santa Luċija, Tarxien

PL: Jonathan Attard, Byron Camilleri, Chris Fearne*, Chris Bonnet

PN: Mark Anthony Sammut*

DISTRICT 5: Birżebbuga, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq

PL: Robert Abela*, Miriam Dalli*, Owen Bonnici* and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

PN: Bernard Grech

DISTRICT 6: Luqa, Qormi, Siġġiewi

PL: Silvio Schembri*, Ian Borg*, Roderick Galdes



PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia and Ryan Callus*

DISTRICT 7: Dingli, Mġarrr, Imtarfa, Rabat, Żebbuġ

PL: Silvio Schembri*, Ian Borg* and Julia Farrugia Portelli

PN: Adrian Delia* and Ryan Callus*

DISTRICT 8: Birkirkara, Iklin, Lija, Balzan

PL: Edward Zammit Lewis and Clyde Caruana

PN: Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia* and Justin Schembri

DISTRICT 9: Għargħur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Ta Xbiex

PL: Clifton Grima* and Michael Falzon*

PN: Joe Giglio*, Robert Arrigo* and Ivan J Bartolo*

DISTRICT 10: Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Sliema, Baħar Iċ Ċaghaq and parts of Naxxar

PL: Clifton Grima* and Michael Falzon*

PN: Joe Giglio*, Robert Arrigo* and Mark Anthony Sammut*

DISTRICT 11: Attard, Mdina, Mosta, Burmarrad

PL: Miriam Dalli* and Alex Muscat

PN: David Agius, Bernard Grech* and Ivan Bartolo

DISTRICT 12: Mellieha, Naxxar, San Pawl Il-Baħar

PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia

PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar and Grazieella Galea

DISTRICT 13: Gozo (and Comino)

PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo and JoEtienne Abela

PN: Alex Borg and Chris Said

