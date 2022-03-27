Miriam Dalli, Ian Borg, Aaron Farrugia And Others Elected As Results Start Trickling In

Miriam Dalli has been elected on both the 5th and 11th Districts, the minister has confirmed.

This is Dalli’s first-ever election following her successful stint as an MEP.

She is not the only candidate who has so far been confirmed. Cabinet members Chris Fearne, Ian Borg, Silvio Schembri, Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia, Clifton Grima, Chris Agius, Carmelo Abela, Edward Zammit Lewis and Julia Farrugia Portelli have all confirmed they have been elected

PL Leader Robert Abela and PN Leader Bernard Grech have also been confirmed to have been elected on their districts.

There are some new faces who have confirmed that they have been elected. Pieta Mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti has seemingly beat out Minister Jose Herrera in a battle on the 1st District.

Chris Bonettt and Jonathan Attard have also won seats on the 4th District.

Still, some major faces might miss out with Minister Evarist Bartolo, MP Rosianne Cutajar and government whip Glenn Bedingfield struggling in their districts.

What do you think off the results so far?