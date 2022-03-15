‘The PL Have Not Prioritised The Environment, They Have Destroyed It’: Grech States

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech warned that the environment may yet suffer if Malta will remain under Labour governance.

The appeal came during a political rally in Balzan on Tuesday, where Grech took to address the issue of Malta’s environment as one which is at risk.

During the rally, Grech, stated how none of the ten economic sectors the party plan to invest €1 billion towards, will come at the detriment of Malta’s environment, using the Party’s most recent proposal of the trackless tram as one such example.

“In 2013, the Labour Party said that they would make the environment their priority. Ten years later they are telling us the very same thing. They are admitting that they have failed.

“Not only did they not prioritise the environment. They destroyed it,” he added.