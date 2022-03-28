Toni Bezzina And Ian Vassallo Co-Opted Into Parliament Under Corrective Mechanism

PN’s Toni Bezzina and Ian Vassallo have been co-opted to Parliament under a corrective mechanism.

The mechanism forms part of a constitutional amendment designed to ensure that the number of MPs in parliament is proportional to the total share of votes a particular party receives.

Bezzina and Vassallo were selected because they were the two PN unelected candidates to win the highest number of votes.

This narrows the PL’s parliamentary majority to nine seats after it trounced the PN in the election campaign.

