Watch: 68-Year Woman Forced Into Prostitution In Order To Eat, Says PN Candidate Who Runs Paola Soup Kitchen 

As a volunteer who helps run a soup kitchen in Paola, PN candidate Ivan Bartolo has come face to face with people in their most desperate moments.

One which sticks out in his mind is a 68-year-old woman who was forced into a life of prostitution in order to have enough money to buy food.

“She did it in order to eat, not to buy some luxury goods,” Bartolo said. “When she came to me, I lowered my eyes and didn’t know what to say.”

Bartolo’s story is one of several sad and eye-opening stories of poverty in Malta published in Ħerġin, a new Nationalist Party video that shines a light on individual candidates.