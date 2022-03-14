Watch: Election Date Is Right On My 11th Wedding Anniversary, Clare Agius Informs Prime Minister
Popular presenter Clare Agius informed Prime Minister Robert Abela today that the date he chose for the general election – 26th March – happens to be her 11th wedding anniversary.
Agius interviewed Abela at a PL rally in Kirkop today, where the Prime Minister got to speak about everything from the return of village feasts to his party’s pledge to slash corporate tax rates.
However, after Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo delivered an impassioned appeal for people to get out and vote on 26th March, Agius couldn’t hold the relevancy of that date inside her any longer.
“Prime Minister, just to inform you that I chose the date before you because I got married on 26th March 11 years ago, so I will be celebrating my anniversary then,” she said.
Abela smiled and wished her a happy anniversary in advance.
During this evening’s rally, Abela gave a clear commitment that village feasts will take place without any COVID-19 restrictions this summer.
“Our point of departure is that we’ll have a traditional and normal summer, which means the normal organisation of feasts,” he said to cheers. “We did what we had to do during the pandemic. We imposed restrictions when we had to and relaxed them when it was time to relax them.”
“Now is the moment to keep on moving in an organised and methodical manner to remove the remaining restrictions. We administered the vaccine and booster efficiently and we urge those who have yet to get vaccinated or boosted to take it, but feasts will take place.”
