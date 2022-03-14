Watch: Election Date Is Right On My 11th Wedding Anniversary, Clare Agius Informs Prime Minister

Popular presenter Clare Agius informed Prime Minister Robert Abela today that the date he chose for the general election – 26th March – happens to be her 11th wedding anniversary.

Agius interviewed Abela at a PL rally in Kirkop today, where the Prime Minister got to speak about everything from the return of village feasts to his party’s pledge to slash corporate tax rates.

However, after Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo delivered an impassioned appeal for people to get out and vote on 26th March, Agius couldn’t hold the relevancy of that date inside her any longer.

“Prime Minister, just to inform you that I chose the date before you because I got married on 26th March 11 years ago, so I will be celebrating my anniversary then,” she said.