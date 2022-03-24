Watch: We Must Reduce PL’s Gap Over PN For Malta’s Sake, Peppi Azzopardi Urges Voters

“Ultimately, the gap meant that all the good Muscat did was ruined.”

“They [Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi] wanted to hide all the money they made on the side through public contracts and Joseph Muscat ended up having to resign, because of the Panama Papers and other issues,” Azzopardi said.

In a vlog, the popular presenter argued that the infamous Panama Papers scandal wouldn’t have happened in the first place if the PL hadn’t won the 2013 election with a historic margin of some 36,000 votes.

Peppi Azzopardi has urged people to vote for the Nationalist Party this weekend so as to reduce the gap between it and the ruling Labour Party.

More worryingly, Azzopardi recounted how, according to the testimony of middleman Melvin Theuma, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination was put off pending the 2017 general election and called back on right after PL was confirmed to have won by another landslide.

“As everyone was out celebrating, the go-ahead for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was given,” he said. “I’m sure that if the gap between the parties, which gave them an insurance policy, wasn’t that large, all of this harm to Malta wouldn’t have happened.”

He said that although the Labour Party will, in all likelihood, emerge victorious again this weekend, people should still go out to vote to reduce the gap.

“Maybe you don’t trust the PN, but that’s fine because they’re not going to end up in government anyway.”

“However, your vote can help reduce the gap. If people take part, we will end up in a situation where the PL is in government but with a smaller gap, forcing it to truly focus on improving the PL and, more importantly, Malta.”

Do you think the gap between PL and PN will go down this weekend?