Żaren Tal-Ajkla Pledges €4,000 For Any Woman Who Gets Breast Implants

Malta’s election season sees political leaders promise the earth to its constituents, but independent candidate, Nazarene Bonnici, better known as Żaren Tal-Ajkla, has issued a questionable proposal to grant €4,000 for any woman who gets breast implants. “I have a proposal for women on women’s day. If the population puts their faith in me as an independent MP I will give women a grant to get breast implants,” he said to laughter from the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Żaren revealed the pledge during a meeting with constituents. This is not the first time Zaren is contesting in the election and has been the butt of many jokes during his campaign. His story was even the inspiration for a Maltese film, Limestone Cowboy. Still, the latest proposal, while generating some laughs, has also been subject to criticism, with commenters decrying the pledge as sexist, chauvinistic and outdated. Bonnici is contesting on the 3rd and 13th districts.

What do you think of the pledge?