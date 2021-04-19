Maltese Star Haley Bugeja’s Sassuolo Kit Helps Raise €2,000 For Young Luca Maia 

Maltese football star Haley Bugeja’s Sassuolo jersey has helped raise €2,000 for Luca Maia, the son of Marsa FC player Patrick Maia, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Maia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in the same week that his father found himself without work due to the fact that Malta’s football leagues were terminated as a result of the government’s ban on organised sport.

Unfortunately, further analysis saw Luca, who is just one year and nine months old, diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a more aggressive type of cancer.

News of Maia’s heartbreaking situation has seen an outpouring of support shown to the Brazilian footballer, including several fundraising initiatives to help pay for young Luca’s treatment.

Over €15,000 has so far been raised, including €2,000 raised through an auction for young Maltese star Haley Bugeja’s Sassuolo jersey, signed by herself.