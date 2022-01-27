Remove ‘Discriminatory’ Vaccine Entry Rules For Sports And Culture, Bernard Grech Urges 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has urged the government to scrap COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements for sports and cultural events, describing the current rules as “discriminatory”.

“Pandemic rules keep getting introduced and scrapped,” Grech said in Parliament yesterday. “Now that the PN has spoken in favour of freedoms and against discrimination, the people have risen up against you and the election is approaching, the government has suddenly realised that the rules introduced on 17th January had to be removed.”

“We [PN] speak out of conviction and you [the government] speak out of convenience; that is the main difference between us.”

Grech said he spoke to a mother who welcomed the news that vaccine entry rules will be relaxed but who remains concerned that her unvaccinated daughter cannot go to training yet.

“I tell her to have faith because the Opposition will keep speaking on your behalf. In our eyes, you and your daughter are both important.”