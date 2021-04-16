WATCH: How Mastermind Trolls Convinced TVM To Report ‘Illegal Buġibba Party’ In News Bulletin

The masterminds behind a viral prank video showing youths partying in Buġibba during lockdown, only to be revealed as a party in London later on, have followed up their stunt with an explanation of how they managed to prank an entire nation.

The video which was uploaded to social media showed a group of youths at a party along with a Buġibba Geotag.

It subsequently was reported on several media sites, and even made TVM’s daily news broadcast on television, with many outraged at the blatant disregard for current Covid-19 restriction measures, which prohibit more than two households from meeting up in a private space at the same time.

However, it was later revealed that the video was in fact shot in Canary Wharf, London.

In response to the hate they received online, the masterminds behind the prank uploaded a video exposing just how easy it is to spread fake news while mocking how people were gullible enough to believe the prank.

“We did the prank to prove that people believe absolutely anything they see on the internet,” said Timofey Lotarev.

A glorified troll move, the video ridicules those that ended up sending threats to the user’s Instagram account and ended with a message to not put your trust into the media, warning that “fake news is everywhere”.

Although this was a fake party, the video was uploaded less than a week after a real party took place in a villa in Malta involving members of Clubhouse Europe and DJ Ant.

Police have confirmed that they’re still investigating the illegal party.

