Abela: ‘Come What May, Energy Prices Will Remain Stable’

Prime Minister Robert Abela put many minds at ease by announcing that come what may, energy prices will not change in Malta, under Labour governance.

The announcement came during a Q&A Session held at Ħaż-Żebbuġ, during which time, the Prime minister answered questions from persons of different walks of life – students, business owners, and employees.

Abela addressed the qualms centered around a potential rise in the price of energy, but they were promptly dismissed by the Prime Minister, who declared:

“Come what may, energy prices will remain stable.”

You can catch the Q&A in the video below.