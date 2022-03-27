Adrian Delia Elected On Two Districts In His First Ever General Election

Adrian Delia has been elected on two districts, the 7th and the 8th.

Delia, a former PN leader, was contesting his first ever general election and performed admirably. Besides being elected on the 8th district, which includes is hometown of Birkirkara, he also triumphed on the 7th, which includes Rabat, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr and Mtarfa.

He is one of a number of success stories on what has been a dismal day for the PN, which is set to lose the election by a historic margin to the PL.

A number of new PN candidates have made it to Parliament, including Joe Giglio, Ivan Castillo, Darren Carabott, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Justin Schembri, and Alex Borg.

Bernard Grech (two districts), Beppe Fenech Adami, Mario De Marco, Chris Said, Stephen Spiteri (two districts), Ivan Bartolo (two districts), Ivan Bartolo, David Agius, Robert Arrigo (two districts), and Ryan Callus will also return to Parliament.

What do you think of the result?