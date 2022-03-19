Maltese DJ Appeals To PN After Being Made To Hide His Nationality Whilst Performing Abroad

At a PN rally, DJ and Producer Paul Hamilton spoke of the struggles he faced as a Maltese artist on the day he was asked to hide his Maltese identity whilst performing abroad – and for reasons that were out of his control.

The announcement came at a political activity that took place at Dar Ċentrali on Saturday.

“It hurt, that I spent 15 years flying our flag up high, proud to have arrived where I had arrived, only to be asked to do hide who I am,” he began.

At the time, Hamilton was asked to remove his nationality from posters amid corruption scandals taking place back home, at the time.

He also addressed a separate issue that undoubtedly affected many artists in Malta: the effect the pandemic wrought on their livelihoods.

“I am disappointed to be here today, in my own country, at festivals funded with taxpayer money. Money channeled to foreign artists only,” he added

“Many people have asked me: why isn’t your name on that flyer? How could it be so? You’re Maltese. Why aren’t you featuring in these events?”