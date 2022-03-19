Maltese DJ Appeals To PN After Being Made To Hide His Nationality Whilst Performing Abroad
At a PN rally, DJ and Producer Paul Hamilton spoke of the struggles he faced as a Maltese artist on the day he was asked to hide his Maltese identity whilst performing abroad – and for reasons that were out of his control.
The announcement came at a political activity that took place at Dar Ċentrali on Saturday.
“It hurt, that I spent 15 years flying our flag up high, proud to have arrived where I had arrived, only to be asked to do hide who I am,” he began.
At the time, Hamilton was asked to remove his nationality from posters amid corruption scandals taking place back home, at the time.
He also addressed a separate issue that undoubtedly affected many artists in Malta: the effect the pandemic wrought on their livelihoods.
“I am disappointed to be here today, in my own country, at festivals funded with taxpayer money. Money channeled to foreign artists only,” he added
“Many people have asked me: why isn’t your name on that flyer? How could it be so? You’re Maltese. Why aren’t you featuring in these events?”
After thanking him for his heartfelt testimony, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech addressed these issues and how the Party plans to strengthen the arts in Malta.
“It’s worrying to keep hearing of how Maltese artists – to some politicians – are perceived in a lesser light. As though arts are simply hobbies.”
Grech then referenced PL MP Julia Farrugia Portelli’s statement at PN MP Julie Zahra, the former of whom had poked fun at the latter’s experiences of singing on stage.
“In my opinion, that you sang live and that you took part in many artistic experiences locally and abroad, is an honour,” Grech said to resounding applause. “This is why I maintain that we need to work to make sure that the artistic sector moves forward, as it should.”
The answer to the problems artists in Malta face, according to Grech, could meet their end if the Party takes the country’s reigns on election day.
“Persons who chose arts as a career, even sports, and even their teachers or instructors… these are going to have a special rate of tax of 5% on the first Є80,000. Because to strengthen the sector, you need to strengthen all its participants. The professionals.”
“We will be launching a scheme for young artists, with a grant of Є3,000 for them to promote our culture. We, as the Government, would sponsor artistic activities. We will continue to consult educators to create programs for kids to get a number of hours to strengthen our identity in the years to come.”
“Art is not about having a basic experience. It is a source of education. It is an integral part of the holistic development of our children,” Grech added. “We need to take advantage of this because Malta has a lot of untapped talent.”
