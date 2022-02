Nazzarenu Bonnici, the infamous face of his political party Tal-Ajkla, will be competing in the general election.

Speaking to Malta Daily, Zaren confirmed that he’s running in the 3rd (Zejtun, Ghaxaq, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk) and 13th (Gozo) districts.

In 2017, Bonnici garnered just 35 first count votes and was the second candidate to drop during the count.

