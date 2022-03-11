د . إAEDSRر . س

Trade Union Membership Will Become Mandatory For Workers, PL Pledges 

Trade union membership will become mandatory as a means of clamping own on worker exploitation, the Labour Party has proposed.

“Trade unions give workers a voice and unionised workplaces have a lower risk of exploitation,” the PL’s manifesto reads.

“We agree with the principle of mandatory trade union membership as proposed by the country’s main unions and we will start discussions with social partners about implementing this measure.”

The General Workers’ Union has long been pushing forward this proposal, with GWU Secretary General Josef Bugeja citing a 2018 study commissioned by the President’s office which found that there was less inequality in workplaces where employees are unionised.

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin has said union membership should be compulsory for workers earning the median wage or below.

