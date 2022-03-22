Watch: Louise Tedesco Returns To PN 17 Months After Sudden Resignation: ’Our Country Is In Pain’

“I could have held back but I couldn’t allow wrongdoing to triumph. To those who feel hurt by the PN’s shortcomings, I appeal to you… our country is in pain and the only solution is for us to vote for the PN on Saturday.”

“I am here to send a message that our country needs us and that we must choose between remaining on the wrong path we’re currently on or choosing the correct path,” Tedesco told a PN fundraiser last weekend.

Former longtime NET journalist Louise Tedesco publicly announced her return to the party last weekend, 17 months after she quit in the wake of Bernard Grech’s election as leader.

Tedesco was one of a number of PN activists who quit the party in October 2020 after Grech defeated the incumbent leader Adrian Delia in a leadership election.

She previously had harsh words for Delia’s internal critics, warning they were trying to deal him a “death by a thousand cuts” and claiming they want to destroy the PN.

“This so-called Barra Brigade appointed themselves, not for the first time, I must add, as judge, jury and executioner,” Tedesco wrote in 2019. They decided, again not for the first time, that their views and opinions are more valid than those of the majority.”

She warned that the PN will lose thousands of votes if Delia is forced to resign, arguing that people will feel betrayed by a party that first asked them to choose their leader.

Grech welcomed her back to the party last weekend, describing the PN as a “family” which “cares for all its members” and which is willing to expand.

