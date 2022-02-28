Robert Abela On Joseph Muscat’s Endorsements: ‘It’s My Name On The Ballot Sheet’

Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to state whether he agrees or not with his predecessor Joseph Muscat’s decision to endorse a number of PL candidates.

“Joseph Muscat has attended activities held by candidates,” Abela told a press conference today when asked by Lovin Malta whether he agrees with his predecessor’s move and whether he and Muscat will attend an activity side by side during the campaign.

“The Labour Party’s campaign reflects the choice the people will make on 26th March. The choice is between Bernard Grech and Robert Abela… those are the names people will have to choose between.”

Muscat has endorsed a number of PL candidates throughout the campaign, including MPs Glenn Bedingfield and Chris Agius and, most recently, Pieta mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

Addressing Azzopardi Tanti’s campaign launch over the weekend, Muscat condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warned the crisis risks having a spillover effect in terms of electricity bills.

He said he believes the PL has what it takes to lead Malta through the storm but didn’t mention Abela by name once during his ten-minute speech.

Why do you think Muscat is on the campaign trail?