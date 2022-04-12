Breaking: Eve Borg Bonello Becomes Youngest MP In Maltese History And Likely Youngest Current MP In The World 

PN politician Eve Borg Bonello has just made history by becoming the youngest MP in Maltese history at 18 years old, all indications show.

Borg Bonello made it to Parliament via gender quota, which was made possible by Rebekah Cilia’s election via casual election on the 7th district.

All current indications also show she is currently the youngest MP in the world. Asked by Lovin Malta last month whether she will be the youngest MP in the world if she gets elected to Parliament, Borg Bonello said that as far as she knows, that will be the case.

It is a massive victory for the young politician, made even more impressive by the fact that she barely had any time to campaign on the ground.