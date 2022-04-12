Breaking: Eve Borg Bonello Becomes Youngest MP In Maltese History And Likely Youngest Current MP In The World
PN politician Eve Borg Bonello has just made history by becoming the youngest MP in Maltese history at 18 years old, all indications show.
Borg Bonello made it to Parliament via gender quota, which was made possible by Rebekah Cilia’s election via casual election on the 7th district.
All current indications also show she is currently the youngest MP in the world. Asked by Lovin Malta last month whether she will be the youngest MP in the world if she gets elected to Parliament, Borg Bonello said that as far as she knows, that will be the case.
It is a massive victory for the young politician, made even more impressive by the fact that she barely had any time to campaign on the ground.
Her candidature was only confirmed on 11th February, a mere nine days before Prime Minister Robert Abela called a general election.
Borg Bonello rose to prominence in 2019 when she addressed crowds at a Valletta protest held after Yorgen Fenech was arrested as the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Channeling Greta Thunberg, she accused Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of “stealing her future” and warned he had Caruana Galizia’s blood on his hands.
In 2021, Borg Bonello was appointed president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart, where she led a number of plucky stunts, including outside PBS, Parliament and the Labour Party’s headquarters.
During her campaign, she set up an open office on the Sliema front, seeing as she didn’t have enough money to rent out a district office, and donated her €100 government cheque to the PN.
She also spoke out about her Catholic faith and said the turning point came after the Church offered support to youths protesting the government’s decision to lock migrants up on boats after Malta’s ports were declared “unsafe” for further arrivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two days before the vote, she was rushed to hospital after collapsing in pain at a PN rally but recovered in time for Election Day.
