10 Deaths In 74 Days: A Timeline Of Malta’s Fatal Road Accidents In 2022

In just 74 days, Malta has seen 10 deaths on its roads this year, almost reaching the yearly average of 12 fatal accidents per year over the past three years.

Here is a timeline tribute remembering those who lost their lives on Malta’s roads this year:

2nd January: An 80-year old woman hit by a car in Ħamrun

The 80-year old Ħamrun resident was hit in Triq Giovanni Barbara, by a Peugeot 208 which was being driven by a 46-year old man from Santa Venera.

The woman was hospitalized, but unfortunately passed away later due to her injuries.

4th January: Puttinu Cares President and paediatric oncologist, Victor Calvagna, dies

Victor Calvagna, aged 63, was best known for his tireless work as the President of Puttinu Cares and as a paediatric oncologist.

Unfortunately, he passed away on 4th January after being hit by a car while jogging in Qawra in late December.